Arweave (AR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.26 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $8.83 or 0.00046124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $294.87 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00584400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00251206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005117 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Arweave has a current supply of 63,190,435 with 33,394,701 in circulation. The last known price of Arweave is 8.72456053 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $8,082,512.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arweave.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

