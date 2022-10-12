ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Trading Up 0.1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYD. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.