Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Shares of ASND opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 8.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,689,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $28,894,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

