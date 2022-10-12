Asian Fintech Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (AFIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $995,000.00 and $26,189.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00051617 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070369 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10757662 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech was first traded on May 30th, 2018. Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @afincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asian Fintech (AFIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asian Fintech has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asian Fintech is 0.00196993 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,173.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.afincoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.