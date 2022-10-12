ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASMPT Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.