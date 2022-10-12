Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Astronics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.75. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren C. Johnson purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Astronics by 91.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 158.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

