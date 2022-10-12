Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

