Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATTO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,277. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. Analysts forecast that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

