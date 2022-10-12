Atlantic Securities Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Neutral

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $73.67 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

