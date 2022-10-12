Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:ATLCL)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (ATLCL)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.