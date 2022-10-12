Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATLC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. Atlanticus has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $388.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

