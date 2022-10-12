Atomic Wallet Coin Hits One Day Volume of $273.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $273.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001971 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Atomic Wallet Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,603,658.692008 in circulation. The last known price of Atomic Wallet Coin is 0.37924416 USD and is up 23.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,544.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atomicwallet.io/.”

