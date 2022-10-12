AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,427 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 517,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,078,477. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

