AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,605 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,786,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 229,307 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T remained flat at $14.81 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 701,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,078,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

