Augur (REP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.50 Million

Augur (REP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Augur has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $6.86 or 0.00035793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051686 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070135 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10721958 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 6.85344105 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $2,548,550.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

