Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $424,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $76,000.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

ATAKR remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,847. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.