Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NYSE:AUS remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,877. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

