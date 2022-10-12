AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.60.

OTCMKTS AOCIF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

