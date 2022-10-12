Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.03 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

