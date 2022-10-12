Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalara Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.99. Avalara has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

