Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 412,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAC remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. Avalon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

