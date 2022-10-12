Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, an increase of 1,836.2% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 69.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,517. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.
Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.
