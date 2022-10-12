Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, an increase of 1,836.2% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Currently, 69.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,517. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

About Avenue Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

