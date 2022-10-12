AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 97,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 960,561 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $663.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
