Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.71 and a 1-year high of $305.95.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.
In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
