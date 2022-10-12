Avestar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,822 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $229,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,266 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $295.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.57 and its 200 day moving average is $278.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.71 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.