Avestar Capital LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.63 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

