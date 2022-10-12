Avestar Capital LLC Has $349,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix stock opened at $524.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.18 and its 200-day moving average is $669.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $512.59 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

