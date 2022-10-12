Avestar Capital LLC Has $412,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

