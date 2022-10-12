Avestar Capital LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

FAF stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

