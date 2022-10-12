Avestar Capital LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,238 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $180.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

