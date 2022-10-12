Avestar Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,191,000 after acquiring an additional 282,610 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

