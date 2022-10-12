Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,061 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.