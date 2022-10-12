Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.92. 4,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 612,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Specifically, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,813 shares of company stock worth $712,159. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after acquiring an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 48.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after acquiring an additional 610,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.