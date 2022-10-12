Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Avient Price Performance
NYSE AVNT opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
See Also
