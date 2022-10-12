Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 37,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

