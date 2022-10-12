Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Lowered to $218.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $182.82 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

