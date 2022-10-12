Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $6,307,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.01. 8,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $946,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

