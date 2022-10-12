Axie Infinity Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51.53 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $11.60 or 0.00060651 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $963.81 million and approximately $51.53 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.57 or 0.99988190 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00038070 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022874 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.56730573 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $52,291,843.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.