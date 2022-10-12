AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

