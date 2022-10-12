Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 417,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

