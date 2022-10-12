AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Holdings Cut by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,323 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for 3.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC owned about 6.19% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,868,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,837,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth about $160,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,392. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

