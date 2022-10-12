B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYK opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Featured Stories

