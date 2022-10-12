B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,418. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 114,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,679. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

