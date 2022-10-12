B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
B. Riley Financial Stock Performance
RILY stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,418. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.
