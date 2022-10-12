B. Riley Trims Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Target Price to $214.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $221.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

ARCH stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.78. 18,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,071. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $73.54 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 126.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 55.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.