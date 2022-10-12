BaaSid Hits Market Capitalization of $4.06 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, BaaSid has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $221,544.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,800,000,000 tokens. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (BAAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BaaSid has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BaaSid is 0.00072452 USD and is up 31.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221,026.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.baasid.com/#token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

