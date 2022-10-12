Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $271.60

Oct 12th, 2022

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BABGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 271.60 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 272.40 ($3.29), with a volume of 512030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.60 ($3.45).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.33) to GBX 325 ($3.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 386 ($4.66).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 840.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 320.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.46.

Babcock International Group Company Profile



Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

