Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. 150,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 73.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.