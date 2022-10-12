BAHA (BA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $195,356.00

BAHA (BA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One BAHA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BAHA has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. BAHA has a market capitalization of $4,163.38 and $195,356.00 worth of BAHA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BAHA Profile

BAHA’s launch date was January 7th, 2022. BAHA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BAHA’s official website is bahatoken.site. BAHA’s official Twitter account is @bahatoken.

Buying and Selling BAHA

According to CryptoCompare, “BAHA (BA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BAHA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BAHA is 0.00000413 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bahatoken.site.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BAHA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BAHA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BAHA using one of the exchanges listed above.

