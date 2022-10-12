Bailard Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $189,247,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,039,000 after buying an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $59,258,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

