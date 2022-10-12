Bailard Inc. Buys 2,505 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

NYSE SRE opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

