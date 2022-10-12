Bailard Inc. Buys 6,540 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 495.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.
Snowflake Price Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Stories
